The field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium serves as a testament to immortality.

The “Bear” once leaned against these goalposts, and his gravelly voice still echoes out of the speakers before Alabama home games each fall. This is where Terrence Cody preserved a perfect season and where Derrick Henry resurrected a dynasty that had previously been declared dead. Amari Cooper raced down the sideline, DeVonta Smith tightroped the back of the end zone, and Bryce Young performed magic acts with his escapability in the pocket.

Most notably, this is where Nick Saban coached.

Alabama has won 249 games inside Bryant-Denny Stadium since it opened in 1929. Saban owns 108 of those over his 17 seasons in charge of the Crimson Tide. During that span, he also racked up six national titles, nine SEC championships and a pair of undefeated seasons. He coached four Heisman Trophy winners and produced 133 NFL draft picks, including 47 first-rounders.

Those are the stats we use to define Saban’s greatness, but his immortal status in Crimson Tide lore is built on memories. As Alabama prepares to dedicate the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to Saban this weekend, here’s a look back at a few of the legendary head coach’s best moments inside the hallowed ground.