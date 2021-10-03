Recruits react to Alabama's win against Ole Miss

Several recruits share thoughts on their experience in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Tide's 42-21 win against Ole Miss. More reaction to come from the Tide's dominant win against the Rebels!

"It was awesome! The atmosphere was back. We dominated everything!

'It was great. The atmosphere was great. It was loud. The defense was shut down. I think they got too comfortable at the end. Jordan Battle was being that dog that he is!"

"I think it was great! I think Alabama played hard, disciplined and it showed."

"It was great for sure! Bama dominated. The defense played great- stayed on receivers and kept them on long distance downs. Bama was being more physical too."

"It was great! The defense played great. Jordan Battle stood out to me. It was a great atmosphere. I was ready to play myself."

"It was awesome! I loved it. I got to talk to Bryce (Young) a little bit. I thought he played great. He's balling out so far this season. He's very fun to watch. The atmosphere was great. I'm very glad I decided to go."

"It was awesome! Just getting to be on the sideline for pre-game warm-ups, being around a lot of people and getting to shake Coach Saban's hand. stood out to me. The atmosphere was good. It was loud. Everyone was nice and welcoming!"

"It was good! I had so much fun! It was loud. There were a lot of people there. Bryce Young impressed me. He was amazing yesterday. I've never seen a QB make those moves like he did yesterday. "I like everything about Bama. They have a good stadium, amazing indoor facilities and fans."

