Recruits react to Alabama’s A-Day scrimmage

Alabama hosted several of its 2024 signees and 2025 commits, along with top recruits at its A-Day game Saturday. Those targets, along with nearly 73,000 fans got their first glimpse at a Kalen DeBoer-led Crimson Tide squad.

While the Crimson Tide is entering a new era on the field, it continues to make waves on the recruiting trail. Alabama picked up its ninth commit in the Class of 2025 on A-Day when it landed three-star wideout Lotzier Brooks. Brooks has already committed to being a part of the Tide’s future, and other top prospects on hand Saturday were impressed not only by what they saw on the field but the atmosphere that Alabama presented.

Here’s what recruits had to say about A-Day and Alabama’s spring scrimmage.