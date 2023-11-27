Recruits React: Commits give final thoughts on Iron Bowl Classic
In what will go down as one of the best Iron Bowls in the history of the matchup, Auburn gave Alabma what they had, and it still wasn't enough. In a matchup where the Crimson Tide had their College Football Playoff hopes still within reach, it would only make sense to see a hungry, upstart Auburn group ready to swing the upset.
With all the money on the line, on fourth down, Jalen Milroe connected with Isaiah Bond for what some are deeming the "Milroe Miracle" for a last-second Alabama victory.
Following the game, we caught up with several commits and some targets to get their take on Alabama's epic victory.
“It was a great hard fought win and just the determination on not giving it up against there rival team really meant a lot.”
“It was insane! It was the most stressful have I’ve ever watched and for us to come out on top means a lot.”
“I was worried at first but we fought hard and milroe made it happen.”
"Think it was a huge win. They had to step up big and did."
“I think it was an exciting win it was one of the most special iron bowls I have ever watched.”
"It was a big win for the program; they pulled it out when it mattered."
“My heart was beating like I was playing happy we never lost hope and kept doing what we had to do it was crazzyyyy roll tide.”
“Those guys stepped up !! Really put on a show letting everyone know what they are about.”