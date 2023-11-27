In what will go down as one of the best Iron Bowls in the history of the matchup, Auburn gave Alabma what they had, and it still wasn't enough. In a matchup where the Crimson Tide had their College Football Playoff hopes still within reach, it would only make sense to see a hungry, upstart Auburn group ready to swing the upset.

With all the money on the line, on fourth down, Jalen Milroe connected with Isaiah Bond for what some are deeming the "Milroe Miracle" for a last-second Alabama victory.

Following the game, we caught up with several commits and some targets to get their take on Alabama's epic victory.