Alabama won yesterday on the road despite facing some early diversity. With the Tide currently at 5-1 It was a major victory for who will win the SEC West. Going into the game, there were a lot of questions on how the Tide would respond and, ultimately, how they would fare against a Texas A&M team that has been playing some solid football. After the victory, we caught up with several commits and targets to get their take on the game. Here is what some of the recruits had to say.

"The game showed me that BAMA still runs the show!"

"Alabama showed they can earn a gritty hard fought dub."

"It was a great game! Good atmosphere overall. I enjoyed the game and experience."



"Alabama just continues to improve every week. Good win."

"The game was awesome. I love how the defensive line created a second line of scrimmage, getting off the ball with violent hands and putting pressure on the quarterback making playing in the backfield."

"It was a little unsettling here and there but the way the defense was playing there was no real concern. Plus the offense really stepped up and came through yesterday."

"I thought the final score was closer than expected, but ultimately Alabama pulled it out. They're showing improvement week to week."

"I think it was a great team win. It showed that Alabama is not out of contention for a national championship. We are still a dominant team and a powerhouse."

"A win is a win. I'm with the Tide, win or lose."

"To go in there and win in that environment speaks to the culture and dominate of Alabama football. When they lock in, few teams have a chance of beating them. I'm very impressed with the defense. It's hard to be dominated on defense with how the passing game has evolved. The dynasty is just being reworked, and it's just a matter of time before Alabama is back on top."

"It was a great win. They played hard and won an important game."

"I really think it showed how good we can be. Shot ourselves in the foot a lot with the penalties and still dominated. If we eliminate some of the penalties we would've blown them out."

"I thought it was a very competitive game. Both teams played well. I feel like it was a big win for Alabama overall."

"That was a big win. It's a tough place to play and get a win. It was impressive."

"They looked good. I'm glad they shut down all the talk with the win. The offense is starting to click, and the defense has been playing great. It's about to get scary."

