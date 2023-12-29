Recruitment of five-star Terry Bussey likely to go the distance
ORLANDO - The nation's top unsigned recruit may still have a long way to go before he settles on one program.
Terry Bussey, despite being committed to Texas A&M since September, is still considering several programs going into the New Year. While the new staff in College Station looks to compete, Texas A&M will be one of several visit destinations for the five-star athlete come January.
"It's been real hectic," Bussey said while checking in for the Under Armour All-America Game. "I've been hearing from Georgia a lot. USC a bit, too.
"I'm pretty sure I'll be at Georgia one of these weekends, then A&M another weekend. I'm trying to set up one for 'Bama and LSU, also."
In trying to figure out the final spot come February, when Bussey plans to sign, relationships and personal fit are being weighed more heavily than position projection. Still, he remains on board with Texas A&M under new head coach Mike Elko.
"The relationship with the new coaches is pretty much unmatched," he said. "They've got great guys, great talent over there. It's a great place and fit for me. I hear from them every day, all day, we're just building that relationship.
"I really feel like a priority."
Bussey is being recruited in the secondary at A&M and Georgia, while Alabama leans toward offense in courting the state champion athlete.
