ORLANDO - The nation's top unsigned recruit may still have a long way to go before he settles on one program.

Terry Bussey, despite being committed to Texas A&M since September, is still considering several programs going into the New Year. While the new staff in College Station looks to compete, Texas A&M will be one of several visit destinations for the five-star athlete come January.

*****

MORE UA GAME WEEK: Media day video interviews | Storylines to follow | Cam Coleman on his Auburn flip

*****

"It's been real hectic," Bussey said while checking in for the Under Armour All-America Game. "I've been hearing from Georgia a lot. USC a bit, too.

"I'm pretty sure I'll be at Georgia one of these weekends, then A&M another weekend. I'm trying to set up one for 'Bama and LSU, also."