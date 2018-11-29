Alabama and Georgia have become an intense rivalry on the recruiting front. Alabama has recruited the state of Georgia extremely well under Nick Saban, but Kirby Smart has turned the Bulldogs into a recruiting power. Georgia signed the top class in 2018. Alabama currently sits on top of the 2019 and 2020 team rankings.

Alabama will meet Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday for the SEC Championship. A re-match from the last national championship in which Alabama pulled a come-from-behind victory against the Bulldogs in overtime.

The 41-yard touchdown strike from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith for the Tide's championship win had some Bama-UGA recruiting connections. Smith was a former Georgia commitment before re-opening his recruitment and eventually signing with Alabama. Tua was offered a scholarship from Alabama after Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm flipped his commitment from Alabama to the Bulldogs.

Take a look at 10 current recruiting battles between Alabama and Georgia. We take a look at six battles in the 2019 class and four in 2020. Yes, there are lot of more battles in 2020 and on the horizon.



