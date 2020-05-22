While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in their order of the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue with Alabama .

“ Alabama started off a little slow on the the commitment front, but things are picking up for the Crimson Tide after two big commitments in the last two weeks from Jacorey Brooks and Kaine Williams . Alabama is in very strong position with several key targets who may decision soon, although it certainly has a lot of room to improve. The numbers may be low, but the Tide will rise and definitely compete for a top 5 recruiting class yet again.

“Let me start with this: Bet the house that Alabama finishes higher than it is ranked today. Alabama is off to a slow start, but the Crimson Tide will do what it does — put an elite recruiting class together and again sign a top 5 recruiting class full of national talent.

"I am a little surprised that Alabama only has five commits at this stage, especially with what is going on in recruiting right now, but the Tide will put together a couple of big waves of commitments, then finish strong as they always have under Nick Saban.

"They have already landed Brooks and Hall, two of the top wide receivers in this class, so when talking offensive weapons, they are off to a strong start. Both play in the state of Florida, and Alabama has had success with wideouts from there over the years with the likes of Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy.

"The best is yet to come for this class. Alabama is in the top group of schools for some of their top national targets and do not let the ranking fool you: Alabama is on track to sign another elite class this cycle.” — Chad Simmons, Southeast Recruiting Analyst