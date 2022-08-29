The new 2024 rankings are being released this week so there’s no better time to check on some rumors in that class and others from around the country in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill:

The feeling remains that Georgia is definitely a top contender for Brown along with Clemson and some others but South Carolina should not be counted out. The 2024 four-star linebacker from Jefferson, Ga., took a late-summer trip to Columbia and loves what coach Shane Beamer is building with the Gamecocks plus the drive is less than three hours so that won’t be a factor.

*****

South Carolina is believed to have the edge early in Brown-Shuler’s recruitment and no visits are solidified yet for the fall but the 2024 four-star defensive tackle from Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy. The schools Brown-Shuler are considering for game-day visits include Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Clemson, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Michigan State and maybe even Yale.

*****

Can any team beat Georgia for the massive 2024 four-star offensive lineman? Calhoun is planning trips to Georgia, Florida and Alabama this season as an indication of where his recruitment could be headed. Clemson, Auburn and others have been mentioned with the Roswell (Ga.) Centennial standout but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Calhoun in Athens down the road.

*****

In early July, Heyward released a top 12 and now the 2024 four-star safety from Rockledge, Fla., is looking at game-day visits with the rumor that four are particularly standing out. Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Miami are the programs Heyward wants to see most and trips could be coming soon. The Gators hold the edge in his recruitment now but fall visits will be crucial.

*****

North Carolina could be slipping a little in Hobbs’ recruitment as Georgia and Alabama have emerged as the main contenders at this point. The Tar Heels aren’t out of it for the four-star defensive end from Concord (N.C.) Robinson but do have some ground to make up with the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide in a better shape to land him early in his senior season.

*****

It was a quiet summer for Madison but this spring Oregon, Georgia and Tennessee were the standout programs early for the 2024 four-star receiver. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas standout is hoping to visit Eugene this season and that would be only good news for the Ducks. The other trip Madison wants to take is Clemson as the Tigers could be stepping it up with him.

*****

Clemson might have a slight edge early on and Notre Dame is high on the list because the Irish offered him early and “believed in” him but there will be other serious competition coming for the new five-star recruit. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State should also receive visits from the 2024 two-way standout from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview. A decision is probably not close until after those trips.

*****

According to a source close to the five-star cornerback, the feeling is that Alabama and Florida hold an edge in his recruitment but Miami cannot be discounted yet, either. It’s basically those two or three programs but if there had to be a pick right now it’s that McClain would end up playing in the SEC.

*****

Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and Michigan State are the four programs mainly showing the most interest in Nwaneri, whose teammate, Cayden Green, just recently committed to the Sooners. The Lee’s Summit (Mo.) Lee’s Summit North 2024 four-star defensive end could be influenced by Green’s decision but others will get a look, too. The only trip Nwaneri is sure of so far this season is to Arkansas when it hosts Alabama on Oct. 1.

*****

All these visits are probably not going to be possible but the 2024 four-star linebacker from Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy is looking at a Wisconsin visit in late September when the Badgers host Illinois. Many more are being considered with Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas A&M, LSU, Arkansas, Texas and Tennessee “if possible” as Pierce wants to see as much as possible this season.



*****

Visit plans are coming together for the 2024 four-star offensive guard from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic as it will start close to home and head out from there. Pierre-Louis, who was outstanding at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge this summer, will see Florida and UCF and then could “maybe” see Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon. The Gators and Knights look best early on but a lot of teams across the Southeast are interested.

*****

The Arkansas State commit recently landed an offer from Mississippi State and while it has not not changed his status yet there is a feeling if Scott visits Starkville that “nine out of 10 times” it will influence him. The Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook standout would like to meet all the coaches at Mississippi State - and then possibly take other visits - before finalizing any decision.

*****

Ohio State is battling as much as any team in the country for the 2024 four-star defensive end from Melissa, Texas and Smith is planning to be in Columbus this season. So many other trips are being worked out as well with Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Miami and “some more are still in the plans.” This could come down to a battle between Ohio State and the in-state programs but these fall trips will be important.

*****

His brother, Nate, is committed to Tennessee so it would make perfect sense if the 2024 four-star linebacker also ended up with the Volunteers but others are going to get a chance to impress him this season. The Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy four-star linebacker is looking at trips to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Texas this season and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in Knoxville a lot as well.

*****

The schedule for Miami (Fla.) Columbus will make it tough for Stephenson to see many games but his plan is to go to places where he’s interested in both schools so he can double up. If everything works out, the 2024 four-star defensive end will see Michigan/Michigan State, Miami/Florida State and UCF/Cincinnati. Games at Georgia and Louisville would also be ideal but Stephenson might not be able to make all those trips.

*****

The four-star defensive end from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco would like to visit Alabama before making a decision and USC is still in it but the feeling now is that Ohio State and Oregon could have the edge in his recruitment. There could still be a long way to go with a lot of moving parts in his recruitment but the Buckeyes have always been of interest (he hit it off with J.T. Tuimoloau on a visit and likes what Larry Johnson does) and the new staff in Eugene has impressed him as well.

*****