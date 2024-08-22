PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Gameday visits coming into focus

Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
@adamgorney

High school football seasons are starting and the college football slate gets going in earnest next weekend so there are a lot of rumors and visit schedules coming into focus. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has more in the second Recruiting Rumor Mill this week.

FACT OR FICTION: Missouri leads for five-star Jackson Cantwell

*****

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

*****

A long list of programs remain in heavy contact with Beals including Alabama, Ohio State, Colorado, Penn State, Syracuse, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford, Nebraska, Maryland, Duke, Florida State, USC and SMU and many of them want to see how he performs this season to see if they’re going to ramp up even further.

While many 2026 quarterbacks are coming off the board, the Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic standout plans to narrow things down by midseason.

*****  

Florida State and Georgia were the first two offers for Boulware as he talked with position coaches Odell Haggins and Tray Scott but many more could be on the way for the 2026 defensive tackle from Winston-Salem (N.C.) Oak Grove.

Virginia Tech, West Virginia, North Carolina, Charlotte, Liberty, Tennessee, USC, South Carolina, Wake Forest and Florida have all reached out since those two offers and are now involved.

*****  

Texas A&M should get two visits this season from the 2026 high four-star offensive guard from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab as he’ll be in College Station for the Notre Dame opener and then when the Aggies play Texas.

That could be huge for Texas A&M as it stays heavily involved in his recruitment and then Brown will be at UCF when it hosts Colorado. LSU, Alabama and Tennessee should get game-day visits this season as well.

*****  

The four-star safety from Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman committed to Kentucky in May and remains locked in with the Wildcats but some major visits are coming up.

Carter is expected to visit Alabama, Auburn and Colorado and while the four-star doesn’t know for which games yet, those three trips are fully expected this season.

*****  

The four-star cornerback from Lancaster (Calif.) Quartz Hill committed to Texas A&M in May and his connection with coach Mike Elko is the strongest so even if some assistants move around the Aggies look really strong.

There has been a lot of Michigan chatter around Currie and the word is the Wolverines are putting on the “full-court press” but as it stands now his commitment remains firm.

*****  

The 2026 four-star quarterback had been committed to South Carolina for nearly a year but backed off that pledge in June.

Numerous teams are coming after Duckworth but the word is that UCF is “for sure, hands down” making the biggest push for the Jackson, Ala., four-star standout.

*****  

The talk around the new 2026 five-star from Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s is that Auburn and Alabama are battling it out for him but his visit schedule does make things a little interesting.

Jones will be at Texas A&M for its season opener against Notre Dame and then he’ll be in Tuscaloosa when Alabama hosts Georgia. There are no scheduled visits to Auburn - yet.

*****  

When Metz got his Alabama offer, he actually canceled another visit and committed to the Crimson Tide in March. Oregon is not giving up though and the Ducks offered in recent days.

The word is that Oregon’s coaching staff and the four-star linebacker from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek have been “talking a lot” in recent days and he’s been told that signing day is a while away.

Metz remains firmly committed to the Crimson Tide but Oregon is coming on strong.

*****  

Ohio State is still considered the program to beat for the 2026 four-star from Avon Lake, Ohio but Clemson made a push this summer and Riley’s visit schedule is coming into view.

The 2026 standout will be at Michigan State in mid-September for the Prairie View A&M game and then at Ohio State sometime in October and then will see Clemson in late November for The Citadel. Trips to Missouri and Alabama are also being seriously considered.

*****  

Four visits are coming up through September for the 2026 four-star speedy receiver and those teams are making a big impression in his recruitment now.

The Red Oak, Texas, standout will be at Texas A&M for the season opener against Notre Dame and then Robinson will be at Oregon, Missouri and SMU by the end of the month. There are a “few others” involved but those four look strongest.

*****  

It’s very early in Saunders’ recruitment and still so much could happen but one team has jumped to the forefront for the 2027 offensive tackle from Woodberry (Va.) Woodberry Forest.

Virginia Tech “has been consistent” with Saunders the most and since it’s one of the in-state programs, the Hokies have jumped out to the Woodberry Forest standout so far.

*****  

Some major visits are coming up for the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250 as Stewart is headed to Georgia, LSU, USC, Ohio State and Oregon this fall as those five schools could now be the main contenders in his recruitment.

There is an argument to be made for all five programs in Stewart’s recruitment but LSU has traditionally kept No. 1 players home, Stewart loves his relationship with Ohio State position coach Larry Johnson and then USC has intrigued him a ton as well.

*****  

The four-star receiver from Decatur (Ga.) Southwest Dekalb committed to Georgia Tech in June and then shortly after Georgia offered but the word is that Auburn is “coming the hardest” after him now.

Turner is “waiting things out” and wants to see the Tigers and the Yellow Jackets in action before making his final decision.

*****  

The four-star receiver from Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills picked BYU in June and it was a big win for the Cougars over Arizona, Colorado and many others.

Now, BYU will have some work to keep his commitment as there are preliminary plans to visit Arizona and Cal this season and many others could make a run as well since Waller is so talented.

*****

After early commitments to Louisville and Syracuse didn’t work out - and maybe some thinking that he wants to be much closer to home - Williams is back on the market and just landed a new offer.

Florida, Miami and Florida State have emerged as a new top three for the 2026 three-star linebacker from Tavares, Fla., but now Georgia has offered as well. The word is Williams will take his time on another decision and won’t commit anywhere soon.

