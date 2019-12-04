However, with all the doom and gloom spreading around Tuscaloosa, Ala., it’s nice to take a step back and look at some of the positives surrounding the Crimson Tide. Here are five things to be optimistic about moving forward.

This is a dark time in Alabama’s current football dynasty. The Crimson Tide recently wrapped up its first multi-loss regular season since 2010 and dropped out of the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since they were established in 2014. Chances are No. 12 Alabama won’t participate in a New Year’s Six Bowl game as the Citrus Bowl and Outback Bowl currently appear to be its two most likely postseason destinations.

While the majority of Alabama’s offensive stars will make way for the NFL this offseason, the Crimson Tide’s magic man isn’t going anywhere. Jaylen Waddle provided a reminder of how dangerous he can be during last week’s Iron Bowl as he recorded 230 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns against a quality Auburn defense. The stellar performance figures to serve as an opening act before the speedy receiver takes on the starring role next season.

Waddle earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors last season, pulling in 45 passes for 848 yards and seven touchdowns over 15 games. Through 12 games this year he has recorded 32 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns. Waddle’s slight slip in production this year has more to do with the emergence of DeVonta Smith than it does a drop in his performance. In fact, he’s arguably been more dynamic with the ball in his hands this year, averaging 12.2 yards after receptions, up from 8.0 last year.

Of course, offense is only half of the story. Waddle currently holds the SEC single-season record averaging 24.95 yards per punt return this season. He returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown against LSU and brought back a kickoff 98 yards for a score against Auburn.

It will be interesting to see if Alabama allows Waddle to serve as a returner next season. In the past, the Crimson Tide has seen starters such as Javier Arenas, Cyrus Jones and Eddie Jackson hold the role. However, Jackson suffered a season-ending injury on a return during his senior year. With Waddle projected to be one of Alabama’s biggest offensive weapons, that would be a big risk to take.