Haynes is far too busy thinking about his future and doing his part to help the Tide get to the National Championship Game in Houston as the team prepares to take on #1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

"Personally I don't pay attention to all that social media stuff. I'm not big on all that social media, but when I go to Athens or I go back home, I'm from Georgia and so my boys go there and go to school up in Georgia. There is nothing behind it, it is just me having a good time with my boys," Haynes said. "They are my friends back home that I've grown up with for a lifetime so it is always good to see them when I get back home and I enjoy spending some time with them."

Alabama freshman running back Justice Haynes decided to create his own legacy when he picked the Tide over his father Verron's alma mater Georgia coming out of high school. That hasn't stopped internet speculation over his future and folks wondering if he will end up back in Athens. Haynes laughs off the idea of leaving Alabama and says he avoids social media and people interested in trolling him over visits to friends back home as a smoke signal.

"This first season has been really enjoyable," he told Tide Illustrated. "I'm just learning everything and taking in the college experience and it has been really enjoyable. I've had great teammates, great brothers here and great coaches and I'm really happy to be playing in this game."

The high point so far for Haynes on the field came against Chattanooga when he scored a pair of touchdowns on five carries for 42 yards. He said however he is cherishing every moment he gets to be on the field helping his team.

"Those moments have been great to be able to get in the ball game and help the team in any way I can," he said.

When Haynes picked Alabama he knew the starting running back job wasn't going to be given to him, especially with two seniors Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams returning and even sophomore Jam Miller having more experience coming in.

"It hasn't bothered me (waiting). I'm a very faithful person and it says in the Bible things come with patience and just trusting in God's plan. I try to trust in God's plan and I have three really good older guys in the room with Jam, Jace, and Roydell who have been good brothers to me and really taught me the way of Alabama. I appreciate that and I have a great coach in Coach G (Robert Gillespie) too."

With a pair of seniors ahead of him, Haynes said he hasn't even thought about 2024 and what the running back room will be like at Alabama, instead he is focused on using each of the extra practices for the College Football Playoffs to improve himself.

"I don't really look at all that (the depth chart)," he said. "I look at each day seeing how I can get one percent better each and every day and just how can I help the team in any way."

Haynes said that there isn't a specific area he needs to work on as his freshman campaign closes out, but just his overall skills as a college running back.

"Each and every day I'm just trying to get better in every aspect of my game. I just try to work on that and that is what we preach here at Bama, excelling at everything," he said. "That is just something we are constantly trying to get better at and work the best we can."

The adjustment to the grind of college football and the expectations has been a bit of a learning curve for Haynes like many freshmen as well compared to high school where you put in your weight room time and practice and then leave.

"I won't say it has been the hardest part of my transition, but what has been different is being at the facility all day. You are there all day and in high school you are kind of in and out. I was fortunate to go to a really good high school that prepared me for a program like Alabama where we were very similar in some ways so I'm very thankful for that," he said.

Monday will be special for Haynes and will harken back to many bowl seasons he watched from the couch in his family home.

"I can remember when I was 12 years old sitting on the couch watching these games and the Rose Bowl and now I'm just grateful and blessed to be in this opportunity and thankful to have such a good team around me. Just to able to be here with my brothers and be able to help any way I can," Haynes said.

Haynes and the Tide will get their moment in the spotlight on New Year's Day at 4 pm CT when the Rose Bowl kicks off as part of the College Playoff Doubleheader.