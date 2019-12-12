Bryce Young, five-star quarterback from Mater Dei High School in Santa, Ana, California, finished his senior season with 4,528 yards and 58 touchdown passes. He added 10 rushing touchdowns on the ground. Young, unfortunately, fell to St. John Bosco 39-34 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 championship game to end his senior season.

Young may have seen his season end on a bad note, but he is starting to add plenty of accolades which includes the California Gatorade Player of the Year. He was named a five-star and No. 3 overall player in the Rivals100. He will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio prior to enrolling at the University of Alabama.