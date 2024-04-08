Alabama’s historic NCAA Tournament run ended with an 86-72 defeat to No. 1 UConn in the program’s first Final Four game ever.

The Crimson Tide put up a strong fight against the Huskies, regarded as one of the top college basketball teams in recent years. Alabama held the lead longer than any other team facing UConn in the tournament and trailed by just four points at the break.

This tournament run was a significant stepping stone for the Crimson Tide and head coach Nate Oats. While the program has established itself as a perennial contender in the SEC and a consistent NCAA Tournament team, it had yet to advance beyond the Sweet 16 under Oats' leadership before this postseason.

Doubters questioned whether Alabama could rebound after losing three assistant coaches in the offseason. Doubters questioned whether Alabama could make up for the losses of two NBA draft picks. Doubters even questioned whether Oats’ up-tempo, rim-and-three system was suited for success deep into March. They were all proven wrong.

Let’s relive Alabama’s Top 10 memories from its Final Four run: