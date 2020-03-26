Five-star Tommy Brockermeyer released a top five of Texas, Clemson, Alabama, LSU and Auburn at the tail end of his junior season, but a late offer from Georgia certainly adds enough intrigue to call it a lead group of six. However, with the NCAA's dead period now in play, that might force the Bulldogs to lose some steam with an abbreviated schedule on the way. The elite offensive tackle is a Texas legacy, but even before the restricted travel for recruiting, there was reason to believe that Brockermeyer was leaning out-of-state with his decision. Of course, familiarity and relationships with the coaches in Austin have to be considered, but Brockermeyer has made a string of visits through SEC country over the past seven or so months that have at least leveled the playing field to a degree. MORE: Three-Point Stance on SEC, transfers, calendar CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

*****

*****

1. ALABAMA

There's a case to be made that Alabama is the team currently trending for Brockermeyer - at least before the NCAA's unexpected dead period arrived. The Brockermeyer family visited Alabama on multiple occasions last year, including camp and for a game,, and they returned in February as the last known visit for the two brothers. Offensive line coach Kyle Flood watched film with the Brockermeyers earlier this year, and Nick Saban has emphasized the importance of player development in Alabama.

Alabama was first on Brockermeyer's spring official visit list for the first weekend in April, so that'll be a trip that needs to be rescheduled. While no decision appears to be in sight, there's a reason to believe that the Tide should like where they currently stand with the elite offensive lineman.

*****

2. TEXAS

Brockermeyer's father, Blake, played for the Longhorns and his older brother, Luke, is currently a linebacker in Austin. The family members are notorious Longhorns fans and that should not come as a surprise to anybody. The five-star tackle is very close with Tom Herman and the entire Texas coaching staff, the campus and the facilities, and I don't believe there would be any hesitation on Brockermeyer's part to playing his college ball there. The biggest question would be what Texas planned to do to close with Brockermeyer this spring or summer as he inches closer to his much-anticipated decision.

*****

3. LSU

LSU's showdown vs. Auburn in Tiger Stadium last October was a star-studded event with Brockermeyer as one of the premium visitors out of the talent-laden state of Texas. Coach Ed Orgeron and offensive line coach James Cregg have done a good job of developing relationships with the Brockermeyers and opening his eyes to the unique atmosphere in Tiger Stadium and being a part of a championship program. With that said, Brockermeyer also took in the LSU-Texas affair in Austin and left campus impressed with the visitors' performance. Credit Orgeron's efforts, making visits out to Fort Worth in January and earning a championship trophy for keeping Brockermeyer engaged.

*****

4. AUBURN

Auburn has been a team quietly but steadily involved in the Brockermeyer sweepstakes for several months. The family visited The Plains last summer in between trips to Alabama, Georgia and Clemson, and that led to a return visit last November for Auburn's Iron Bowl triumph over Alabama. It was a lasting memory and, subsequently, a visit to remember, which bodes well for the Tigers' chances as official visits are being set up and contenders are being evaluated.

5. CLEMSON