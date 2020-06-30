BamaInsider - Ranking the Contenders: James Brockermeyer

James Brockermeyer narrowed his impressive offer sheet down to four last month with Alabama, Texas, LSU and Auburn all making the cut. Rivals' No. 3-ranked center might have had a decision made at this point, if not for the global pandemic, and has previously indicated that he could make a decision today if he had to.

Brockermeyer and his twin brother, five-star tackle Tommy Brockermeyer, are likely to play their college football together. They're Texas legacies with a brother currently on the Longhorns' roster. However, they are anticipating a decision if and when college visits resume this fall. Below is a ranking of the contenders for his commitment.

1. ALABAMA

Brockermeyer has tacked up almost 100 pounds of muscle from this time a year ago until now, as the Rivals250 center continues to bulk up his frame and prepare for his senior season and his future in the college ranks. New Alabama strength coach David Ballou has kept in contact with Brockermeyer to discuss why the facilities and resources in Tuscaloosa would help him continue to do that, while offensive line coach Kyle Flood and Nick Saban oft-discuss Alabama's winning tradition and the high standards in and around the football program.

If not for the recruiting dead Period, Alabama would have had the opportunity to host the Brockermeyer twins twice already this offseason, including an official in March. Now, the Tide will look to close with the twins this fall.

2. TEXAS

If anyone is going to knock 'Bama off its perch, it's likely to be Texas, the alma mater of Brockermeyer's father, Blake. Like Alabama, Texas strength coach Yancy McKnight has taken an amplified role in Brockermeyer's recruitment and has explained why the Texas strength program could help James continue to develop his body.

Texas has used celebrities like Matthew McConaughey on Zoom chats to entice the twins and they have a known relationship with Herb Hand and Tom Herman that goes way back. Texas' biggest obstacle is NFL player development, to which they are selling Sam Cosmi's journey from a three-star prospect to potential first-round pick as evidence to the contrary. The fall looms very large for the Longhorns.

3. LSU

James has said on the record that LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and offensive line coach James Cregg have been recruiting him the hardest in recent months. The four-star center labeled the two coaches as "active" and together, they are pushing the narrative of player development, competing for national championships and an offensive line tradition in Baton Rouge. The Brockermeyers visited for LSU's win over Auburn last October and would've attended the Tigers' spring game if not for the dead period. James called April's draft, in which LSU set a new record for players drafted by an SEC team, a major eye-opener.

4. AUBURN