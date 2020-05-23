*****

LSU

Roberts landed an LSU offer and camped in Baton Rouge last summer, which has become a theme over the years for prospects coming out of Galena Park (Texas) North Shore High School, the alma mater of several current and former Tigers such as Eric Monroe and K'Lavon Chaisson. Coach Ed Orgeron and offensive line coach James Cregg have identified Roberts as a priority target in the 2021 class, a group that currently does not have a commitment from an offensive lineman. Roberts has visited LSU quite a bit, and the interest is certainly mutual.

ALABAMA

Alabama was one of the final visits that the Rivals250 offensive lineman was able to make right before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA into an indefinite dead period. Roberts was in Tuscaloosa as recently as February and was eyeing a return trip later in the spring. The Tide signed former North Shore offensive lineman Damieon George from the 2020 class and are hoping to repeat history with Roberts in 2021.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Roberts made a junior day trip to Stillwater, Okla., earlier this spring and the coaching staff instantly clicked with the four-star guard. The Cowboys have remained consistent with communication and in their appeal to the talented Texas prospect. Oklahoma State always emphasizes Lone Star State recruiting and the programs is one of the legitimate sleeper contenders to eventually land a commitment from Roberts.

ARKANSAS

Chad Morris' Arkansas staff offered Roberts when he relocated to Texas, and the new regime under Sam Pittman has not missed a beat. Arkansas is in the lead group for the four-star lineman and has several coaches involved in his recruitment. That group includes offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who used to coach at Houston and continues to recruit the area, as does offensive line coach Brad Davis. It also must be mentioned that Pittman, a former offensive line coach, is playing a large role.

AUBURN

The aforementioned Chad Morris is no longer at Arkansas. Instead, he's the offensive coordinator at Auburn and assisting with the Tigers' recruiting efforts in the Lone Star State. Morris is working to flip Roberts' teammate, quarterback Dematrius Davis, and has given Auburn a unique edge in the race for Roberts. Roberts has yet to visit The Plains, but expect the Tigers to be fully in the mix for an official visit after the pandemic.

BAYLOR