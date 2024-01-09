George MacIntyre has nearly 40 offers on his resume, but the four-star quarterback has narrowed his list down to three SEC programs in LSU, Alabama, and Tennessee. Below, we rank the contenders for one of the highly-touted signal-callers in the 2025 recruiting class.

1. Alabama

MacIntyre has made multiple trips to Alabama throughout the 2023 calendar year and has developed a strong rapport with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees. While the Crimson Tide have also been working to flip current Texas commit and in-state product KJ Lacey, MacIntyre still appears to be a top priority in their 2025 class as well. MacIntyre on the Crimson Tide: "Tommy Rees (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks) has been very persistent since he got the job. Basically, since the first week he got the job we've been in close contact and he's been good. I really like Alabama. I think a big prospect there would be teaming up with Ryan Williams, Jamie Ffrench, and a couple of other big-time commits they've already got. And playing quarterback for Coach (Nick) Saban. Bama is Bama." SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

2. Tennessee

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has brought a lot of success and buzz back to the Volunteers' program. With the recent successes of Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton behind center and now former five-star Nico Iamaleava taking over the reigns, the Vols are hoping the homegrown MacIntyre will continue their wave of quarterback riches for the future. MacIntyre on the Volunteers: "I love the idea of the home-state kid going to the home-state school. I really like what head coach (Josh) Heupel has brought to Tennessee. I think he's got the energy back and offensively, when they are firing they are firing. I feel like when they have all their cylinders rolling, they are one of the most explosive offenses in the country." SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TENNESSEE FANS AT VOLREPORT.COM

3. LSU