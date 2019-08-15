DJ Dale

Defensive Lineman

Rank: 1

Evaluation: Arrived in December of 2018, so he’s had nine months already in Tuscaloosa which has clearly sped up his development. Dale was rated as a Rivals.com three-star and quickly made an impact with the Tide earning a spot with the first-team defense during the springtime. He suffered a sprained knee early in fall camp, but the injury does not seem to be too serious and he should be back at practice sooner than later. Dale is one of the most well-conditioned defensive linemen and has good strength and body control, which should help him get around blockers this season.

Evan Neal

Offensive Lineman

Rank 2:

Evaluation: Neal has more than lived up to his Rivals Five-star status coming out of the IMG Academy and has really flourished at Alabama and is currently earning reps with the first-team offense at the left guard position. Standing 6-foot-7, 360 pounds, Neal has very fluid movement and his initial steps out of his stance are quick and controlled. Neal continues to impress daily at practice and has demonstrated that he can be a drive blocker under new offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

John Metchie

Receiver

Rank: 3

Evaluation: Alabama has without question the most dangerous receiving unit in college football and while names like Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III highlight the depth chart at the position, true freshman John Metchie would likely be a starter at any other program in the nation come week one. Metchie is a gifted route runner, has incredible hands, and is a very smooth strider that is quick and quiet into breaks. A lot of people forget that he was the A-Day MVP during the spring game, the last receiver to earn those honors as a true freshman was Jerry Jeudy.

