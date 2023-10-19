Alabama basketball had big holes to fill this offseason with seven vital rotation players departing either for the NBA or via the transfer portal. Aiming to stay near the top of the SEC, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats filled out his roster with some talented transfers and had the No. 22 recruiting class in the offseason.

Ahead of an intriguing season in Tuscaloosa, TideIllustrated ranked Alabama’s new-look roster. Its scholarship players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season.