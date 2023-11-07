Alabama basketball brought in several new additions this season. All but one got a chance to play during the Crimson Tide's season opener against Morehead State on Monday night.

While freshman guard Kris Parker missed the game with an eye abrasion, the rest of Alabama's 12 scholarship players all played at least 10 minutes. That included four new transfers and four freshmen who all made their Crimson Tide debuts.

Following the 105 - 73 victory over Morehead State, here’s who we think played the best out of the newcomers.