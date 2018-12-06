Quinnen Williams isn’t heading to New York this weekend, but the Alabama defensive lineman received a big honor Thursday night. Williams was presented with the Outland Trophy given to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show in Atlanta

Williams is the fifth Alabama player to earn the award, joining fellow offensive linemen Cam Robinson (2016), Barrett Jones (2011), Andre Smith (2008) and Chris Samuels (1999). Williams beat out Alabama teammate Jonah Williams and Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins for this year’s award.

Williams is the highest-graded defensive player in the nation, earning a 96.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. Through 13 games, he ranks second in the SEC with 18 tackles for loss to go with eight sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. Those numbers come despite being double-teamed continuously at the nose guard position. Earlier this week, Williams was named to the All-SEC first team.

Wednesday, Williams told reporters that he felt like he should be traveling to New York along with teammate Tua Tagovailoa as a Heisman finalist.

“It’s too much of a quarterback award,” Williams said. “It’s too much of an award, like the Heisman only goes to a person who touches the ball. Like if I get a whole bunch of sacks, I’m not getting the Heisman. I feel like that whoever touches the ball the most is the Heisman winner, and I feel like that’s not really fair, for real.

“You’ve got offensive linemen who should win the Heisman, you’ve got tight ends who should win the Heisman, D-linemen, defensive backs who should win the Heisman. It’s definitely a quarterback-dominant award.”