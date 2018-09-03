TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban answered the question on everyone’s minds during his Monday news conference. After handing Tua Tagovailoa his first career start against Louisville over the weekend, the head coach announced the sophomore quarterback will start again this week when Alabama takes on Arkansas State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“I think everybody knows that Tua’s going to start this game, and we’re going to use Jalen’s skill set in the future to help however we feel that he can benefit the team,” Saban said.

Saban went with Tagovailoa for the first four series against Louisville. The sophomore completed his first four passes, including a highlight 11-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy on the Crimson Tide’s first drive. Tagovailoa finished the night completing 12 of 16 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns while adding 26 yards and another score on the ground.

Hurts came in during the second quarter and failed to lead Alabama to points on two consecutive series. He was replaced by Tagovailoa with 27 seconds left in the half as Alabama started the with the ball at the Louisville 25-yard line. Tagovailoa then connected with Jeudy for a 25-yard touchdown with nine seconds remaining to extend Alabama’s lead to 28-0.

Hurts re-entered the game in the second half. He finished the night 5 of 9 for 70 yards through the air.

“Look, we make all of our decisions here based on winning,” Saban said. “And whoever we feel gives us the best opportunity to go out there and win, that’s who we’re going to play.

"Obviously, it’s how you practice, how you prepare and — I said in the beginning — who wins the team, aight. So, in our opinion, the one player did a little better job of that, so he got the opportunity to start and we got the opportunity to play both guys and look and see how they performed, and we’re going to continue to try to help both players improve and get better.”

While Saban maintained that Hurts will still be used this season, a new NCAA rule would allow the junior quarterback to play in up to four games and still redshirt. The rule could be beneficial for Hurts if he elects to transfer after the season. The Houston, Texas native is set to graduate in December and still has two years of eligibility remaining.

However, when asked Monday, Saban said he doesn’t expect the new rule to affect how he handles the quarterback decision moving forward.

“I don’t know how you can do that,” Saban said. “I don’t know how a player really can pick or choose when he wants to play and have any respect for his teammates. If everyone’s is committed to the team and doing what they want to do best for the team."