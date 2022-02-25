Pure excitement for four-star safety after receiving Alabama offer

Jayden Bonsu, four-star safety from St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey, received an offer from Alabama on Tuesday. It's been an exciting month with recent scholarship offers also from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia, LSU, Texas and Virginia Tech.

Alabama has signed a few highly productive defensive backs from New Jersey which has included Pittsburgh Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick and Buffalo Bills standout Anthony Averett. Fitzpatrick also played at St. Peter's Prep.

"It's a dream to have an offer from Alabama," Bonsu said. "Pure excitement. I talked to Coach TRob, the new DB coach who came from Miami. He previously offered me there as well.

"Our relationship is great. We talk a good amount. He also talks with my dad as well. We just started talking about taking a visit down there (with Coach TRob); April 2 or April 9 is possible."

Bonsu has earned several additional offers including Boston College, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Penn State and West Virginia. He does not claim any favorites at this time. He has a lot of interest in Alabama after receiving the offer from the Tide. He is eager to visit Tuscaloosa for the first time in the coming months.

"I like the atmosphere and the culture," he said of what stands out to him about Alabama. "Obviously, the mastermind Coach Nick Saban. Alabama can offer so much."

The athlete recorded 62 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and eight pass break-ups during the 2021 season.

"A star at powerhouse Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep, Jayden Bonsu is a reliable playmaker in the secondary and an asset against the run," said Rivals national recruiting analyst, Adam Friedman. "He's a physical tackler and does a great job anticipating throws which helps him create turnovers. Bonsu is smooth in his backpedal and has the range to make a lot of plays on the ball.

"At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Bosnu is at his best when he is near the line of scrimmage, where he can easily make plays behind the line of scrimmage or drop into coverage and use his instincts to disrupt the passing game."

