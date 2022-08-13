Pulido opens up on decision to choose Tide over several others

He becomes OL commit No. 5, and his commitment has pushed the Crimson Tide to the No. 1 class in the country on Rivals.

Four-star Raymond Pulido , a recent transfer in to Apple Valley from St. John Bosco, pulled the trigger on his public declaration to the Tide on Saturday afternoon.

“They have every resource for me to achieve greatness," said Pulido as he broke down his decision to commit to Alabama.I loved the coaches attitude- simply shut up, play football and everything will take care of itself. Why not Bama?"

Pulido has not used his official visit to Tuscaloosa yet, but after multiple unofficial visits, he was able to build strong relationships with the coaching staff he is committing his future to.

"I spoke with Coach Saban, and he said they don’t play for championship there; they are a Championship byproduct," he said. "Really enjoyed Coach Wiggins and Wolfe. I love Coach Wiggins; He is a huge part of the reason I chose Bama. He did a great job recruiting me.”

Pulido has been high on Alabama for a while now, and during his most recent visit, nearly pulled the trigger before getting back home to California. The timing feels right for him to do it now, as he gets ready to begin his senior season.

“Looking back at my last visit in July. I was considering committing.and when I got there the players were so humble, not Hollywood but down to earth. Once I connected with the players, I knew this was the place for me.”