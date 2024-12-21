Projecting Alabama's upcoming backfield for the 2025 season

Justice Haynes is leaving, Jam Miller is staying, but what about the rest of Alabama’s backfield? Barring any more offseason transition, the Crimson Tide will still have five running backs who were rated as four-star talents coming out of high school

While talent shouldn’t be an issue, Miller is the only member of that bunch with extended in-game reps. Heading into this month’s ReliaQuest Bowl, the rising senior’s 209 career carries are more than three times as many as the rest of the Tide’s current backs combined.

Still, Alabama feels good about its upcoming backfield, even after Haynes’ departure. While the Tide might pounce if the right back hits the portal, the position is low on its list of offseason priorities. With that said, here’s a look at how next year’s backfield could shape up.