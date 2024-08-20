Projecting Alabama's depth chart to close out preseason camp: Offense
Preseason camp is winding down, as Alabama will soon move into game prep for its season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. Before the Crimson Tide releases an official depth chart, here’s our final projection of how things will look on the field this season.
Today, we’ll start with the offense.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news