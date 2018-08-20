Alabama wrapped up its second preseason scrimmage over the weekend in what was the team’s final game-like experience before its Sept. 1 season-opener against Louisville. The Crimson Tide still has six more preseason practices remaining, and a lot can change during that time. However, heading into the final week of camp, here’s how we see Alabama’s depth chart playing out.

QB

Tua Tagovailoa, So.

Jalen Hurts, Jr.

Mac Jones, So.

Notes: Alabama head coach Nick Saban has yet to name a quarterback, but we are going to take our best stab at calling a winner. Tua Tagovailoa seems to have the edge in the competition and reportedly started Saturday’s scrimmage with the first unit. Jalen Hurts had a much improved second scrimmage and is still battling to reclaim his starting job. Alabama is in a good spot here as either quarterback could lead the unit effectively. This week will be crucial in determining a winner as both players go through their final auditions before the team begins to prepare for Louisville.

