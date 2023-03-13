The SEC titles are swept and the No. 1 overall seed is secured. Now, the real madness begins for Alabama basketball. The Crimson Tide earned the top spot in the NCAA Tournament and will be the No. 1 seed in the South bracket. Alabama (29-5) will open up play Thursday at 1:45 p.m. CT against the winner of the No. 16-seed matchup between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Southeast Missouri State. If the Crimson Tide can navigate its first hurdle it will advance to play the winner of No. 8 seed Maryland and No. 9 seed West Virginia on Saturday. Alabama’s first two rounds will be held inside Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. From there, the Crimson Tide could advance to Louisville, Kentucky for the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight. This year’s Final Four will be held in Houston. Here’s a breakdown of Alabama’s path to topping the South bracket as well as a look at who it will have to beat along the way.

Round of 64

Location: Birmingham, Alabama (Legacy Arena) Possible opponents: No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-10), No. 16 Southeast Missouri State (19-16) Scouting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: The Islanders have won 12 of their last 13 games thanks to a high-powered offense that sinks 3s and free throws. Texas A&M-CC shoots 36.8% from beyond the arc and 79% from the free-throw line. If the Islanders are on, they may be able to get into a shootout with Alabama — at least for a little bit. Scouting Southeast Missouri State: The Redhawks got hot at the right time, shaking off back-to-back losses to win all four of their games in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. They are led by sophomore guard Phillip Russell, who is averaging a team-high 18.2 points and 5.0 assists. Will Alabama advance?: Of course. No. 1 seeds have posted a 147-1 record against No. 16 seeds with the only loss coming in 2018 when the University of Maryland Baltimore County beat Virginia, 74-54. Alabama is too complete of a team to suffer a fate like that.

Round of 32

Location: Birmingham, Alabama (Legacy Arena) Possible opponents: No. 8 Maryland (21-12), No. 9 West Virginia (19-14) Scouting Maryland: Sophomore guard Jahmir Young leads the way for the Terrapins, averaging a team-high 16.1 points and 3.2 assists. Meanwhile, sophomore forward Julian Reese is a nice presence down low, averaging 11.2 points along with a team-high 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Maryland turns the ball over just 10.5 points per game and holds opponents to 31.8% shooting from beyond the arc. Those two stats could be concerning for an Alabama team that shoots a lot of 3s and is often loose with the ball. Scouting West Virginia: The Mountaineers average a solid 76.8 points per game but have also given up 70.8 points on the other end. Senior guard Erik Stevenson is averaging 15.5 points while shooting 43.8% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc. He has scored 23 or more points in five of his last seven games, averaging 22.7 points over that span. Will Alabama advance?: Yes. Maryland figures to be the more difficult matchup for Alabama. However, even if the Crimson Tide does get the Terrapins, it should have the firepower to advance out of Birmingham.

Sweet 16

Location: Louisville, Kentucky (KFC Yum! Center) Possible opponents: No. 4 Virginia (25-7), No. 5 San Diego State (27-6), No. 12 College of Charleston (31-3), No. 13 Furman (27-7) Scouting Virginia: The Cavaliers play at a snail's pace compared to the Crimson Tide’s fast-flying attack. According to KenPom.com, Alabama ranks fourth in the nation in adjusted tempo with 72.7 possessions per 40 minutes. Meanwhile, Virginia is fourth-lowest in the stat, averaging 61.6 possessions. The Cavaliers average just 8.6 turnovers per game and shoot 35.3% from beyond the arc. If they are able to play at their tempo while getting their shots to fall, they could frustrate Alabama. Scouting San Diego State: Like Alabama, the Aztecs have a deep roster that allows them to wear down opponents. Unlike Alabama, San Diego State relies almost exclusively on upperclassmen and has one of the most experienced sides in the tournament. The Aztecs took Arkansas to overtime in the Maui Invitational and are capable of giving Alabama a game as well. Scouting College of Charleston: The Cougars would need multiple upsets in order to earn a matchup against Alabama in Louisville. However, with five players averaging double-digit scoring, they could be a team to watch for an upset. According to KenPom, the Cougars rank 70th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 75th in adjusted defensive efficiency. That’s a solid stat for a double-digit seed. Alabama vs. Furman: This unlikely matchup would pit Alabama forward Noah Gurley against his old team. The Paladins are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1980. They love to light it up from beyond the arc and have eight regulars who shoot 32% or higher from deep. Will Alabama advance?: Yes. If Alabama advances from this stage, it will tie its deepest run in the tournament. The Crimson Tide has made it to the Elite Eight just once in program history, reaching the milestone in 2004 before losing to eventual champion Connecticut. Alabama’s two likeliest matchups if it makes the Sweet 16 would be Virginia and San Diego State. While both present challenges, the Crimson Tide has to like its chances against either.

Elite 8