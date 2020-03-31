The University of Alabama is eager to add more commitments in the 2021 class. Deontae Lawson, four-star linebacker from Mobile Christian in Alabama, is the only commitment at this time. Alabama hopes to land more in-state talent in this recruiting cycle. Several have moved up the Tide's recruiting board in the last few months.

There is no doubt Alabama wants to win the state when it comes to signing the best recruits. Alabama has been tremendous in that regard for several years and wants to have success again in 2021.

Click the link below for a closer look at the key in-state targets for the Crimson Tide.

Priority targets!