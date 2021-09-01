Previously injured DL set to return for Alabama's season opener

Alabama received a positive injury update Wednesday as it continues preparations for this weekend’s season opener against Miami. During his appearance on the SEC weekly teleconference, Nick Saban provided stated that defensive lineman LaBryan Ray (groin) and offensive tackle Kendall Randolph (ankle) have both recovered from their respective injuries in time to feature in Saturday’s game.

“We’re very encouraged by how they were doing, how they’ve been doing, the progress that they’re making,” Saban said. “Kendall’s been out with a little twisted ankle and LaBryan is coming off of a muscle pull, but both guys will be available in the game, and both guys are doing very well.”

Last month, Saban revealed that Ray had suffered a “significant groin injury” toward the end of the summer. The redshirt senior has been sidelined several times in recent years as injuries have limited him to a combined 10 games over the past two seasons. Ray missed six games last season while dealing with an elbow injury he suffered in practice prior to the Georgia game. He is currently listed as a second-team defensive end on Alabama’s official depth chart.

Randolph suffered a sprained ankle during Alabama’s first fall scrimmage last month. The redshirt senior played in all 13 games last season, making six starts while serving as a blocking tight end. He is listed as the Tide’s starter at right tackle on the depth chart.

Saban did not provide an update on injured safety DeMarcco Hellams, who is battling a sprained ankle he sustained last month. Monday, Saban referred the starting safety as questionable for Saturday’s game.

“DeMarcco will start running today,” Saban said Monday. “He’s still probably questionable for this game. I can’t answer whether he’ll be available for the game or not.”

If Hellams is unable to go, Alabama will likely start sophomore Brian Branch in his place. Branch is listed as a co-starter with Hellams at free safety position the depth chart and has spent time at every position in the secondary this offseason.

Alabama and Miami are set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday inside Miami’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.