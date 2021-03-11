Click the play button above to watch the interview

Rivals Four-star athlete Emmanuel Henderson is set to make his announcement this Saturday at 1PM CST between Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Clemson. Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com caught up with Geneva County Football head coach Jim Striplin to preview Henderson’s commitment and to get an idea of the type of player Henderson is come game time.

