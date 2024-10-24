Pressure not a problem for Bray Hubbard ahead of his first Alabama start

in other news
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As Blake Pennock puts it, Bray Hubbard ticks differently when the spotlight shines brightest. Pennock would know. He’s witnessed that firsthand while coaching the two-time Class 6A Mr. Football in Mississippi recipient during their time together at Ocean Springs High School.
Back then, Hubbard terrorized defenses at the quarterback position, totaling 9,332 yards and 97 touchdowns over his three-year varsity career. He was even deadlier during the moments when his team needed him most.