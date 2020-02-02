Ian Jackson , three-star linebacker from Prattville High School in Alabama, was aware of Alabama's interest in him prior to Junior Day on Saturday. Nick Saban stopped by his school on Friday. Jackson received great news from Coach Saban the following day in Tuscaloosa.

"It went great," Jackson said of Junior Day at Alabama. "My family and I met with Coach Saban and they offered me. He loves my versatility and the fact that I can inside or outside linebacker.

"My mom, step-dad and my three uncles went down there with me. One of my uncles is a city councilman in Prattville, a former college football player, and the other is the defensive coordinator at Chilton County High School. All of them watch over me and stay on me pretty hard."

Jackson spent a lot of time with area recruiter, Charles Kelly, and former Prattville star, Nick Perry, who is a defensive assistant for the Crimson Tide.

"I really enjoyed building a relationship with the coaching staff," he said. "They really showed us a great time. I enjoyed listening to Coach Cochran and the staff talk about the weight room. I also liked listening to the academic portion and the amount of student athletes that graduate with degrees."

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound athlete doesn't have any favorites at this time. However, Jackson grew up an Auburn fan. His mom graduated from Auburn and his sister is currently a freshman on the Plains.

His recruitment is only just beginning with offers from schools like Alabama, Florida State, Iowa, Louisville, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

"Overall, I like the facilities and the improvements they are about to make," Jackson said. "I also love the resources they provide that will help everyone become their best."

Jackson recorded 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, an interception returned for a touchdown and two forced fumbles. He was named to the ASWA 7A All-State team and the Montgomery Advertiser All-Metro Team.