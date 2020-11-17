For the second time in three years, Alabama basketball fans will have a reason to tune into the NBA draft. After Collin Sexton snapped a 10-year drought for the Crimson Tide in 2018, Kira Lewis Jr. is expected to hear his name called as a potential lottery pick Wednesday night. Lewis is viewed as the fastest player in the draft and has generated interest from several NBA teams this offseason. During his sophomore season, the 6-foot-3, 165-pound point guard earned All-SEC honors after leading the Crimson Tide in scoring (18.5 ppg), assists (5.2 apg), steals (1.8 spg), minutes (37.6 mpg) and field goals made (206). He also shot a respectable 45.9 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc. “Honestly, from the start of it, from the end of our season until now, I think every NBA team (has reached out),” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said earlier this month. “If it’s not every, it’s all but two or three. Just about all of them have reached out to do their due diligence on it. I think if you’re hearing from them lately, those are the ones more interested. It’s getting sorted out. I think those teams from the middle to the end of the lottery, mid-lottery to mid-first round, everybody in that range is reaching out doing their homework.” Lewis is predicted to be selected toward the middle of the draft with some projections having him land inside the top 10. Here are a few possible landing spots to keep an eye on.

No. 8, New York Knicks

The No. 8 pick might be a little high for Lewis, but the Alabama point guard seems to be generating a good bit of attention from the New York Knicks. Last month, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, general manager Scott Perry and senior vice president William Wesley met with Lewis in Miami for one of the team’s 10 in-person workouts. New York has been linked to defensive wings such a Florida State’s Devin Vassell and Auburn’s Isaac Okoro. Thibodeau is known as a defensive head coach and would likely have to work with Lewis, whose slight build has raised concern over how he’ll guard bigger defenders at the next level. While Lewis might not be New York’s primary target at No. 8, his speed and potential might make him tough to pass up if other names are off the board. “I'd love to see him go to New York,” Oats said. “I think he’d be great there. Shoot, I'd like to come to New York and watch a few games. So he’d give me a good reason to come up to New York and watch some games when our season is over."

No. 10, Phoenix Suns

This was the most popular projection before the Suns traded for Chris Paul on Monday. Although Phoenix could still be a possible destination for Lewis. Lewis, 19, is still young and might take some time to reach his full potential at the next level. Who better to learn from than a 10-time All-Star in Paul? Theoretically, Lewis could still play alongside Paul in the Suns’ lineup. However, this would likely be more of a long-term move.

No. 13, New Orleans Pelicans

This has become a trendy pick in recent days, and for good reason. Lewis’ elite speed and ability to finish at the rim make him an ideal fit for the Pelican’s fast-paced system. The Alabama point guard also figures to be a nice complementary piece as the team looks to build around Zion Williamson. Monday, the Pelicans traded shooting guard Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee, for guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill as well as draft compensation. The additions of Bledsoe and Hill could create a crowded backcourt. However, that should allow Lewis time to develop and smooth out some of the rough edges in his game. From a long-term perspective, the Alabama guards’ ability to shoot could see him form a nice partnership with Pelicans starting point guard Lonzo Ball.

No. 14, Boston Celtics

This could be a perfect scenario for both parties as Lewis would benefit from landing on a young Boston roster full of other rising stars. The Celtics are in need of scoring off the bench a well as a capable backup for starting point guard Kemba Walker. Lewis would certainly check both of those boxes. Lewis’ speed and body control mirror Walker’s, making him an ideal fit to spell the all-star off the bench. This scenario would also allow the Alabama guard to develop while still serving as a contributor on a title contender. With Walker turning 30 in May, Lewis would be positioned to take over his role in the longterm, becoming a key cog alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.