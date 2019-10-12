Get all the stats you need following Alabama's 47-28 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

GAME NOTES – 1/1 ALABAMA VS. 24/21 TEXAS A&M

SATURDAY, OCT. 12, 2019 • KYLE FIELD • COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS

NOTES

GAME CAPTAINS: Alabama’s captains for today’s game at Texas A&M were redshirt senior linebacker Anfernee Jennings, junior wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

SABAN VS. AP TOP 25: Alabama’s 47-28 win over No. 24/21 Texas A&M Saturday was Nick Saban’s 83rd career win vs. the Associated Press Top 25, pushing him past Florida State legend Bobby Bowden for second all-time. Former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno leads the list with 86, four ahead of Bowden and Saban. Alabama’s Paul “Bear” Bryant is fourth at 66 while former Duke, Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier is fifth at 64. Saban’s winning percentage against AP ranked teams (82-40, .672) tops Bryant (.592), Bowden (.557), Spurrier (.529) and Paterno (.512).

SCORING STREAK CONTINUES: Alabama extended its school record for consecutive games with a score to 248 with sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle 31-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide was last held off the scoreboard in a 9-0 loss to Auburn on Nov. 18, 2000. Alabama has a 194-53 (.785) record over the course of the current streak.

OPENING DRIVE TOUCHDOWNS: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for a 31-yard touchdown pass on the opening possession at Texas A&M. With that score, Alabama extended its streak to 31 straight wins when scoring a touchdown on its first offensive possession of a game. The Tide’s last loss after finding the end zone on its first drive was to the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2014 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

DEFENSE

GETTING TO THE QUARTERBACK: Alabama finished today’s game with a season-high five sacks, two more than it has had in a single game all season. Redshirt junior linebacker Terrell Lewis led the way with a career-best two sacks, while redshirt senior linebacker Anfernee Jennings and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Christian Barmore added one apiece, and freshman defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe and freshman linebacker Shane Lee combined for another.

ALABAMA NEARLY DOUBLES SEASON TOTAL OF PASS BREAKUPS: Heading into today’s contest, Alabama had compiled 13 pass breakups through five games this season. Against Texas A&M, the Tide accounted for 10 PBUs with senior defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Trevon Diggs and sophomore defensive back Patrick Surtain II leading the way with two each.

OFFENSE

RUGGS III CLIMBING CAREER TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS LIST: Junior wideout Henry Ruggs III’s touchdown reception at Texas A&M ties him for second on the Alabama all-time touchdown receptions list at 22 with fellow junior wideout Jerry Jeudy. Alabama’s all-time leader is Amari Cooper, who recorded 31 from 2012-14.

TAGOVAILOA SETS CAREER PASSING TOUCHDOWNS RECORD: On the Crimson Tide's second touchdown of the first quarter, junior signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa set the UA career touchdown record, moving ahead of AJ McCarron (2010-13) with 77 for the No. 1 spot. With his four passing touchdowns at Texas A&M, Tagovailoa now has 81 for his career.

TAGOVAILOA NOW THIRD ON UA CAREER PASSING YARDS LIST: With his 293 passing yards at Texas A&M, junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has accumulated 6,613 passing yards in 30 career games to rank third all-time at Alabama. Tagovailoa is now 1,311 yards shy of passing John Parker Wilson (2005-08) who is second on the list with 7,924 yards. AJ McCarron (2010-13), the program’s all-time leader, finished with 9,019 yards across his four seasons in Tuscaloosa.

TAGOVAILOA VS. SEC: In three games against Southeastern Conference opponents this season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has thrown 1,155 yards and 15 touchdowns with only one interception on 75-of-106 passing (70.8).

135-7 UNDER SABAN WHEN LEADING AT THE HALF: Under head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide is 135-7 (.951) when leading at the half. Alabama has held the lead in 52 of its last 65 games dating back to the start of the 2015 season. Alabama is also 119-4 (.967) when leading by seven or more points at the break during the Saban era.

SPECIAL TEAMS

RETURN YARDS A PLENTY FOR WADDLE AND RUGGS: Sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and junior wide receiver Henry Ruggs III combined for 259 return yards. Waddle’s 128 punt return yards ranks No. 3 in the Alabama record book for most in a game, while both set career-best marks in those respective categories.

NON-OFFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS IN THE SABAN ERA: Sophomore wide receiver Tyrell Shavers scored his first career touchdown off of a blocked punt by sophomore linebacker Ale Kaho in the fourth quarter, marking Alabama’s 70th non-offensive touchdown of the Nick Saban era and second in 2019. Alabama totaled seven non-offensive scores in 2018 and made a single-season record 15 in 2016, which led the Football Bowl Subdivision and was the most in a season by any FBS team in the last 20 years. Alabama scored a non-offensive touchdown in 10 consecutive games dating from to the CFP Semifinal vs. Michigan State on Dec. 31, 2015, to the Texas A&M game on Oct. 22, 2016, and had 14 non-offensive touchdowns in that span – four interceptions, four punt returns, five fumble recoveries and a kickoff return.