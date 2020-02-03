Junior wide receiver Christian Lewis grew up rooting for the Crimson Tide, but he hasn’t cheered for the team since he began the recruitment process in high school.



“I’m kind of not a fan of anybody right now,” Lewis said on Sunday. “But growing up watching them and them being my childhood favorite team, it would mean a lot.”

Lewis, a three-star receiver from Pleasant Grove, was one of many recruits to visit Tuscaloosa on Saturday for Junior Day. Before leaving, the wide receiver said Alabama coaches asked him to return when the team begins practicing this spring, and he has yet to receive a formal offer from the program.

During the visit, Lewis met with Alabama receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. In that conversation, Lewis said Wiggins spoke favorably of his ability to “attack” the ball while it is still in the air and come down with it.

Lewis’ interest in playing for the Crimson Tide increased after he met with both the trainers and the nutritionist. The trainers walked Lewis and several other recruits through some injuries they dealt with this season (Lewis mentioned running back Trey Sanders as an example) and demonstrated how they helped those players progress ahead of schedule.

Then the nutritionist impressed him by doing something no other school has done yet in his recruitment process.

“He talked to us and told us about himself and his staff, and he showed us how, like he actually gave us the chance to cook something,” Lewis said

Lewis’ group learned how to prepare omelets, and the receiver said he plans on practicing that new skill over the coming weeks.

UP NEXT

Lewis said he would be on campus at Florida State on March 7, but at the moment, that is the only school he has plans to attend before he returns to Tuscaloosa at a later date this spring.