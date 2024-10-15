PFF notebook: What the numbers say about Alabama's win over South Carolina

Whether it was questionable until the final play, No. 7 Alabama avoided a potentially catastrophic back-to-back loss in Week 7, squeaking out a 27-25 win over South Carolina.

The sequence that ended the game represented Alabama's season as a whole thus far: inconsistent. Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe with just two minutes remaining in the game to give Alabama an 8-point lead, but South Carolina struck back. Just seven plays later, Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers connected with wide receiver Nyck Harbor on a 31-yard touchdown catch but would remain trailing by 2-points after failing the 2-point conversion. South Carolina would recover the onside kick attempt, but just three plays later, Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson intercepted a last-ditch effort throw from Sellers, ending the game.

"Another game down to the wire. We've kind of been accustomed to those," Alabama head coach DeBoer said. "I think there some things we can certainly do to make sure it doesn't get to that point, but we always talk about finding a way to win. As many times as it maybe looked like we weren't, we did. The guys, the biggest thing I'm proud of is the response"

Before we move on to the rivalry matchup with No. 11 Tennessee in Knoxville on the Third Saturday in October in Week 8, let's take a look at the Tide’s Week 7 performance through the lens of Pro Football Focus.