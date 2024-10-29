Advertisement

Published Oct 29, 2024
PFF notebook: What the numbers say about Alabama's win over Missouri
Henry Sklar  •  TideIllustrated
@henryosklar

Alabama did something they haven't done much this season when facing off against No. 21 Missouri in Week 9: leave no doubt.

Despite a shaky start, Kane Wommack, and the Crimson Tide’s “Swarm D” created three turnovers, Alabama’s offense capitalizing on two of them. Alabama’s run game featured several bruising runs from a diverse cast of players up and down the depth chart. The Crimson Tide dominated the starting quarterback-less Missouri, winning 34-0.

“There was a level of physicality that we had today, that both sides, I think there's, there's been, always times each side of the ball has had their moments,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “But I thought there was a little different level of physicality. And we knew we really felt like, you know, they were a well-rounded team.”

Before we turn the page to the now No. 14 Alabama’s matchup with No. 16 LSU in Week 11 after a Week 10 open date for both teams, here’s a look at the Tide’s Week 8 performance through the lens of Pro Football Focus.


