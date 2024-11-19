PFF notebook: What the numbers say about Alabama's win over Mercer

Alabama had its annual "buy game" in Week 12, hosting FCS opponent Mercer. The Crimson Tide would see its depth in the 52-7 win over the Bears.

Alabama saw over 70 players see the field in the dominant win over the Bears, including nearly the entirety of its 2024 true freshman class. Each Alabama quarterback saw the field at some point in the game, from Jalen Milroe to walk-on sophomore signal caller Cade Carruth.

"Good to get a win and get a lot of guys out there on the field," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "They all put in a lot of work and there’s that little window that you hit where you get the one’s the work, and you get the score where you need it to be. For the guys to play a quarter and a half essentially and get a lot of guys on the football field, it was fun to see them get out there and play and work on their execution."

Before we turn the page to the AP Poll's No. 7 ranked Alabama and its matchup with new SEC foe Oklahoma Week 13, here’s a look at the Tide’s Week 12 performance through the lens of Pro Football Focus.