PFF notebook: What the numbers say about Alabama's win over LSU

In a Week 11 high-stakes, quasi-playoff elimination game, Alabama walked into Death Valley and killed LSU’s playoff hopes while strengthening their resume with a 42-13 win.

Alabama set the tone from the opening whistle, scoring on its opening drive. Despite allowing a long kick return and a big run on LSU's first series, the Crimson Tide defense responded with a statement goal-line stand, flexing its muscles on the Tigers offense. The Crimson Tide never let go of their lead, forcing LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier into three turnovers throughout the game. And if not for a last-minute touchdown, Alabama's defense shut down the hopes of the Tigers, only allowing 13 points.

“I felt like that was probably the most complete game we’ve played,” said Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. “We’ve done that the past two games to some extent against Missouri and then again tonight. Coming into a tough environment, just play after play, just staying the course. And then coming out in the third quarter, getting an interception and then just going back down the field, playing good complimentary team football.”

Before we turn the page to the now No. 11 Alabama’s matchup with FCS opponent Mercer in Week 12, here’s a look at the Tide’s Week 11 performance through the lens of Pro Football Focus.



