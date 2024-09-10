Alabama's 42-16 victory over South Florida was shaky.

The Crimson Tide's defense stood on its head for most of the game, helping Alabama cling to a one-point lead into the fourth quarter while preventing the USF offense from capitalizing on most of its opportunities. That allowed time for the Tide's offense to eventually wake up, as it found the end zone on each of its last four drives to create a deceiving blowout on the scoreboard.

Alabama was hampered by 13 penalties for 120 yards. It also lost the turnover battle, 3-0. Still, the Tide nearly covered the 31-point spread set on the game.

“We're in the fourth quarter, 14-13, and in a fight, so tip the cap to USF for fighting, but also, as many things that we look at, that are things we gotta definitely clean up,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “We talked down in the locker room about learning the lessons about the things that didn’t go right, but also to understand that if we just keep fighting, good things can happen.”

Before we turn the page to No. 4 Alabama’s Week 3 road trip to Wisconsin this week, here’s a look at the Tide’s season-opening performance through the lens of Pro Football Focus.