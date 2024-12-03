PFF notebook: What the numbers say about Alabama's rivalry win over Auburn

Alabama extended its Iron Bowl winning streak to five straight with a 28-14 victory over Auburn, as Kalen DeBoer finished off his first regular season in Tuscaloosa with a rivalry win.

The Crimson Tide's defense held Auburn to just two field goals in the first half, entering the locker room with a 14-6 lead after Jalen Milroe ran in two rushing touchdowns.

In the second half, Alabama stretched its lead with a touchdown run from Justice Haynes and another from Milroe, making it 28-6. Auburn showed some life when freshman receiver Cam Coleman caught a third-quarter touchdown pass, but all hopes of a comeback were squashed when Alabama freshman Zabien Brown intercepted Peyton Thorne in the fourth quarter, sealing the game for a 28-14 Alabama win.

After Losing control of their SEC Championship and playoff destiny in week 13, when they lost to Oklahoma on the road, DeBoer still believes Alabama deserves to be in the 12-team playoff field.

“There’s a committee that’s got some tough decisions, we all get that. There’s so many great teams in college football,” said DeBoer, as a guest on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “I know from within … we’re one of the best 12 teams, the way we see it. That’s not egotistical, it’s not arrogant, but we understand who we are.”

Before we turn the page to Alabama’s eventual postseason placement, here’s a look at the Tide’s Week 14 performance through the lens of Pro Football Focus.