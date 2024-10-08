PFF notebook: What the numbers say about Alabama's loss to Vanderbilt

After an all-time victory over Georgia in Week 5 and a return to No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time since October of 2022, rat traps were placed throughout Alabama's facility, warning the team of a potential letdown to a Vanderbilt program that had a 0-60 record against top-five teams.

"Rat Poison," a classic reference to the Nick Saban era, did not seem to be enough for Alabama's team during their trip to Nashville, who showed their vulnerability in the post-Saban era against the Commodores, dropping their first game of 2024, 40-35.

"We know we're a work in progress, not a finished product, by any means and that showed up on Saturday," said Alabama's head coach Kalen DeBoer. "But the key is that we continue to improve, and that's one of our core values is to have a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement."

Before Alabama looks to rebound against South Carolina in Week 7, here’s a look at the Tide’s Week 6 performance through the lens of Pro Football Focus.