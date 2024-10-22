PFF notebook: What the numbers say about Alabama's loss to Tennessee

Just seven games through the first season in the Kalen DeBoer era at Alabama, and the Crimson Tide's playoff hopes sit on the cusp of being finished, after No. 7 Alabama suffered a brutal 24-17 loss at the hands of No. 11 Tennessee in Knoxville.

Alabama missed multiple opportunities on Rocky Top. In the first half, the Crimson Tide defense forced three turnovers, and Alabama's offense failed to score a single point of any of them. In the second half, once Tennessee's offense got going, the mistakes reared their ugly head, as a late go-ahead touchdown and an interception on Milroe sealed the deal for the Volunteers.

“a tough loss, frustrating loss. We've had two now. Just can't play team football, can't bring it together,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “One side of the football has highlighted moments and the other side stumbles. And some missed opportunities. You try to look inward after every game, and we've got to continue to do the same.”

Before we turn the page to the now No. 15 Alabama’s matchup with No. 21 on homecoming in Week 9, here’s a look at the Tide’s Week 8 performance through the lens of Pro Football Focus.



