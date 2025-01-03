PFF notebook: What the numbers say about Alabama's loss to Michigan

The opening season of the Kalen DeBoer era at Alabama is over, as the Crimson Tide finished the season 9-4, losing their bowl game 19-13 to Michigan.

The loss broke Alabama's 16-season double-digit win streak and served as a stark reminder for both Alabama fans and the Crimson Tide staff that much work is to be done this offseason ahead of the 2025 kickoff.

As rain poured down in Tampa, Alabama's offense struggled to find a rhythm in the first quarter. Quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has since declared for the NFL Draft, turned the ball over three times in Alabama territory. Michigan jumped out to a 16-0 lead, and while Alabama cut the deficit to six before halftime, another Michigan field goal in the second half put the game out of reach. The Crimson Tide were held on their final drive despite reaching Michigan's red zone.

Despite the tough loss, DeBoer said he hopes his program can learn from the mistakes they made in 2024.

“As long as we learn from it, then to me it can be a success moving forward,” DeBoer said. “We're going to take all these things that happened, and there's some things that happened in the game today. We've got to learn from it and make sure those mistakes don't hurt us a year from now.”

Before we turn the page to the long offseason ahead for Alabama, here’s a look at the Tide’s ReliaQuest Bowl performance through the lens of Pro Football Focus.