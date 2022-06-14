Peyton Woodring becomes first 2023 kicker offered by Alabama

The University of Alabama waited until its kicking camp, which took place on Saturday, to evaluate its top targets at the position prior to extending an offer. BamaInsider learned nine of the top 10 kickers on the Crimson Tide's recruiting board were among the players who participated in the kicking camp.

One of which was Peyton Woodring, a first team Max Preps All-American, from Ascenscion Episcopal School in Lafayette, Louisiana.

"There were a lot of talented kickers there," Woodring said after receiving the offer from Alabama. "I did really well kicking during the morning session. They had me working on kickoffs, field goals and I also did a little bit of punting.

"We went for our lunch break, and they decided to pull three of us so that Coach Saban could watch. He was really impressed (after Woodring's 78-yard kickoff and 4.4 hang time). I talked to him in his office. He said he really liked what he saw. He told me to put it all together and show out in the field goal competition that afternoon."

Woodring captured first place in the field goal competition with a long of 56-yards. The staff informed him they will watch film of all the top camp participants and then inform him of a decision within a few days.

He was coached by first year special teams coach (and outside linebackers), Coleman Hutzler. He also worked with special teams assistant Nick McGriff and Todd Watson. Coach Hutzler reached out to Woodring on Monday morning.

"Coach Hutzler asked if we were available for a call yesterday evening," the Pelican State kicker said. "We had a zoom call with Coach Saban last night for about 40 minutes. He told me that I was their guy and the first kicker they offered in my class.

"Coach Saban said that they trust me, and they want me there; just hearing it from him is something special. It was a surreal moment. It was awesome. I am super pumped to get the offer, and super pumped to see what the future might hold."

Woodring said he was prepared for the offer based on his performance and the feedback he received from the coaches. It was still a moment he won't forget especially with the criteria he is looking for in a school.

"Everything at Alabama is top-notch," he said. "It's the best in the country. I have visited other schools (Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt), and Bama has the nicest facilities. The campus is also beautiful.

"I know if I go to Alabama I will be kicking in a national championship. Alabama is the biggest stage in college football. My goal has always been to play on the biggest stage. There is no bigger stage than Alabama. I really enjoy everything about it.”

He isn't ready to reveal his college decision just yet. A few other schools, including Georgia, have indicated they will inform him if they will extend an offer after further evaluations. Woodring wants to commit before the start of his senior season with Alabama currently in the driver's seat.

Woodring connected on 14-of-18 field goal attempts during the 2021 season with a long of 56-yards. He was 66-of-76 on touchbacks and also 49-of-50 on PATs.

Watch junior season highlights!