Peter Woods, the No. 5 overall player in the class of 2023, announced a top 11 in March: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, South Carolina, USC and Texas A&M. Woods said on Sunday, at the Rivals Camp in Atlanta, no recent change to his top schools.

He mentioned a few schools he plans to visit this summer including Alabama (June 19), Clemson (June 12) and working on a date with LSU. Florida, Georgia, USC were also mentioned. He has been recruited by Alabama and Florida since he was in the eighth grade.

Woods had a strong showing on Sunday which earned him an invite to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in June. He was very active at the event continuing to jump at the opportunity to showcase his talent in the one-on-ones.

"I really just wanted to come out and prove that I am the No. 1 player in the nation (2023)," Woods said. "I think what I mostly bring to the d-line is versatility. I don't even think I can put a position on it. I can play defensive tackle, defensive end or you can stand me up. Just whatever is needed."

Woods mentioned former Crimson Tide stars Jonathan Allen and Anfernee Jennings as players who were not limited to one position during their playing days at Alabama. Woods is also similar at this stage as former Crimson Tide All-American Quinnen Williams who rotated between playing on the outside and inside at Wenonah High School.

The top player in the 2023 class grew up a fan of the defending national champions. His father also graduated from the University of Alabama. Woods has visited Tuscaloosa several times including recently for the A-Day game.

"The atmosphere down there was just great," he said. "As soon as you walk in it just hits you- the home atmosphere. The fans down there, even with the limited capacity, were just crazy.

"I thought the young defensive linemen stepped up. There were some early enrollees, freshmen and sophomores who really haven't gotten any looks who stepped up out there. You see they are getting developed. It's one thing Bama is really good at doing- developing players."

Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach is the lead recruiter for Woods. The two talk at least once a week and have developed a very good relationship according to the in-state lineman. Coach Roach, along with his connection with other players on the Alabama team, put the Tide in high standing for his future signature.

"I think just the fact that I am connecting with all the players is something that really stands out to me," Woods said. "I like the home atmosphere and their ability to develop players at an early age. If you are good you are going to get on the field. I love just the competition. If you are playing for the best then you one of the best."

Woods expects to announce his college decision sometime between the end of his junior season and prior to the start of his senior season.