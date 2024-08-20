TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s only been a little more than three months, and King Mack has already made Bryant-Denny Stadium his home. The Penn State transfer has turned heads since joining Alabama in early May. During this month’s preseason camp, he’s done his best work under the brightest lights.

“I would say when we go scrimmage-like situations he tends to elevate his game,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said of Mack following Tuesday’s practice. “I don't know if you call the word a 'gamer' or whatever it may be, right, but I think he's a very instinctive football player. I've been very pleased with how he's taken to the defense.”

Mack made one of the biggest highlights from Alabama’s second scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium over the weekend, intercepting a pass from Dylan Lonergan before returning it for a touchdown. According to fellow safety DeVonta Smith, that came after Mack recorded another pick-six in Alabama’s first preseason scrimmage two weeks ago.

“He definitely, I would say, has very good instincts,” Smith said. “He goes to get the ball. That’s what I like about him.”

Mack signed with Penn State as the No. 9 safety and No. 149 overall player in last year’s class. The Miami native recorded just three tackles and a quarterback hurry during his debut season but could play a bigger role in Alabama’s defense this year.

So far during camp, Mack has backed up Smith at the Husky position. The 5-foot-10, 206-pound sophomore is known for his athleticism but also has the toughness to play closer to the line of scrimmage and make tackles in the box.

“He’s made some plays in some different scrimmages,” Alabama safeties coach Colin Hitschler said Tuesday. “He keeps finding the ball in those situations. I think he’s a really talented kid. Obviously, speed is something everybody knows about, but he’s got a good feel in zone coverages. He’ll hit you, he’s a good man-cover guy. So, he’s a good player, and he’s going to be a good player for us.”

While Alabama is young at the cornerback position, Mack has had the advantage of learning from an established trio of veterans in the safety unit. Along with Smith, a redshirt junior, Alabama returns fifth-year graduate Malachi Moore. The Tide also added Michigan transfer Keon Sabb, who is entering his redshirt sophomore year after playing a notable role in the Wolverine’s title-winning defense last season.

“They play off of each other, and they know what it takes to win at the highest level,” Hitschler said. “Both [Moore and Sabb] have won a national title, and Smitty’s been a part of some long runs. So they know what it takes to get there and how long of a season they’re about to endure and the attention to little things. They’re great. They’re coaches on the field half the time. They take guys under their wing when they’re out there with them. You can ask for more than that.”

Wommack listed Mack along with true freshmen Zabien Brown and Red Morgan as young players who are expected to receive meaningful snaps this fall. While that could lead to a few growing pains in the first few weeks of the season, Alabama is optimistic that their young defenders will rise to the occasion in a timely fashion.

“They continue to elevate their game and grow,” Wommack said, “and if they do that, we're going to be in an OK position."