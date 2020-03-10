Gilbert, who was accompanied by his mom, talked about his first-ever visit to the University of Alabama in a Q&A session below.

The University of Alabama hosted three top recruits from Louisiana this past weekend- Jardin Gilbert, three-star safety from University Lab School in White Castle, Sage Ryan , Rivals100 cornerback from Lafayette Christian Academy and Kaine Williams , Rivals100 safety from John Ehret High School in Marrero.

On what stands out about Alabama?

"How much they focus not only on the team as a whole, but each player individually."

Meeting with the new strength and conditioning coaches?

"I don't know what to say because 'amazing' would be an understatement.”

Visiting with the Crimson Tide coaching staff

"I talked to just about all of them. The main thing that stood out was how often they play freshmen."

What position Alabama is recruiting him to play?

"They said safety or receiver. I prefer safety."

Gilbert recorded 40 tackles, four interceptions and six pass break-ups during the 2019 season. He added 20 receptions for 500 yards and four touchdowns on offense.

He does not list any favorites at this time.



